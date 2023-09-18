Play’n GO extends sponsorship of Växjö Lakers in Sweden

Casino game developer Play’n GO has extended its long-running sponsorship of Swedish professional ice hockey club Växjö Lakers.

Play'n GO began in Växjö and the new deal continues the company's decade-long support of its home team and four-time Swedish Hockey League champions.

The partnership gives Play'n GO brand exposure on Växjö Lakers helmets and across the Vida Arena stadium, as well as jersey and helmet branding during European champions league play. The Vida Arena will also feature a private Play’n GO lounge with customised interior.

“This sponsorship brings together two great champions - Play'n GO and Växjö Lakers,” said Play’n GO chief executive Johan Törnqvist. “We’re thrilled to continue as sponsors and love nothing more than to support our local team which we do for the fans, fun and entertainment.

“As the puck is just about to drop on a new season everyone at Play’n GO wishes the team the very best of luck. We’ll be watching intently and cheering on our Lakers throughout the campaign.”

Johan Markusson, CEO of Växjö Lakers, said: “We are excited to have Play’n GO as a sponsor again for the upcoming season and thank everyone at Play’n GO for their continued support.

“Sponsors like Play’n GO are vital to the club and to hockey in Sweden. They allow us to be able to compete at the highest possible levels in Sweden and Europe, as well as maintain an inclusive, community focused club that supports hockey for all ages.

“With Play’n GO we have had a really creative partnership over the past few years and I’m sure that will continue in the years ahead too. We can’t wait to get the new season started.”