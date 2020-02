English Premier League football club Everton has confirmed that it will terminate its lucrative shirt sponsorship deal with Kenyan betting operator Sportpesa at the end of the current season.

Currently in the middle of the five-year agreement signed in May 2017, the deal was the most lucrative in the Premier League club’s 140-year history and saw Sportpesa replace Thai beverage company Chang on the front of Everton’s playing shirts.

The club has now decided to terminate the contract following a [...]