Sales of the Taiwan Welfare Lottery fell by 13 per cent in February to NT$10.8 billion (€326 million).

Total prizes paid out to winners in the month decreased by 10 per cent to NT$6.9 billion, which represented 64 per cent of lottery sales. The Welfare Lottery’s gross win was 19 per cent lower year-on-year at NT$3.9 billion.

Proceeds from Taiwan’s Welfare Lottery are used for three purposes: the national pension system, the health insurance program’s safety reserve [...]