Singapore’s two integrated casino resorts generated gaming revenue of S$1.13 billion (€777.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 89 per cent year-on-year.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) saw its gaming revenue more than double to S$788.7 million, marking the casino’s best quarter since the final three months of 2019. MBS accounted for 70 per cent of Singapore’s total land-based gaming revenue in the quarter.

Resorts World Sentosa had quarterly gaming revenue 45 per cent [...]