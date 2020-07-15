Betfred enters Las Vegas sportsbook market

Betfred USA Sports, the US subsidiary of British bookmaker Betfred, is set to launch its fourth US sportsbook through a strategic partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE).

The partnership will see Betfred provide its retail and online sportsbook at MGE’s first Las Vegas venue, the Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas, which is located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and slated to open later this year.

“We're excited to work with Betfred, one of the leading sportsbook operators in the UK and Europe,” said MGE vice president of interactive gaming Aviram Alroy. “Our affiliation will introduce new and attractive competition to the Las Vegas market.

“Betfred will create a seamless and best-in-class experience on our gaming floor, which will cater to both domestic and international visitors.”

The Betfred Sports-branded retail sportsbook will include luxury seating, a state-of-the-art video wall, and over-the-counter wagering, as well as self-service betting kiosks. It will be Betfred’s fourth US sportsbook launch following roll outs at properties in Iowa, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

“Given our collaboration with two outstanding operators in Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, we are confident that our first foray into the Las Vegas sportsbook market will be a great success,” said Betfred Group chief operating officer Mark Stebbings.

“Through our shared expertise, we will be offering a top class service for sports bettors in the entertainment capital of the world.”