Gaming Intelligence
Authentic Gaming enters Serbia in partnership with Mozzartbet

11th August 2020 8:32 am GMT
NetEnt

Live roulette provider Authentic Gaming has entered the Serbian market in partnership with sports betting and online gaming operator Mozzartbet.

The partnership gives Mozzartbet’s players access to Authentic’s full suite of live roulette titles streamed from its Arena Studio located in Malta, including variants Blaze Roulette, Grand Roulette, 24/7 Roulette and Auto Roulettes.

Mozzartbet players will also be able to sit at real tables on the casino floor and play alongside real players via Authentic Roulette, with tables located in Serbia, Bosnia, Romania and Kenya, as well as Malta.

“This is a great partnership for Authentic Gaming, allowing us to enter the Serbian market for the very first time,” said chief executive Jonas Delin.

“Our games have proved to be hugely successful at transitioning players from retail to online in markets where there is a strong land-based gaming market, as is the case in Serbia. They are also a powerful cross-selling tool from sports into casino, which will help Mozzartbet transition sports bettors into the fast-growing online casino segment.”

Milos Randjic, director of online casino portfolio at Mozzartbet, commented: “We have established Mozzartbet as a leading sports betting brand and now we want to pursue similar success in the casino vertical.

“We need to offer our players a product that helps them transition from sports to casino, but also from retail betting to online and Authentic Gaming’s suite of titles have a track record of doing this.”

Related Tags
Authentic Gaming Live Casino Mozzartbet Serbia
