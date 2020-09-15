This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway extends Cricket West Indies betting partnership

15th September 2020 6:42 am GMT

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a three-year extension to its betting partnership with sports betting operator Betway.

The new deal runs until the end of 2022 and will see Betway continue as the official betting partner of CWI, with pitch and broadcast presence at all men’s and women’s International Home Series matches.

The operator will also become the official betting partner of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup, the marquee 50-over tournament in the West Indies.

“CWI is delighted to extend our relationship with Betway as one of our major partners whose support makes a real difference for the development of international and regional cricket in the West Indies,” said CWI commercial director Dominic Warne.

“The partnership demonstrates the appeal of West Indies cricket in terms of media visibility and content and we are excited that Betway is bringing additional support to the women’s game and the Super50 Cup too.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman commented: “Cricket is a hugely popular sport and this deal has been the cornerstone of our entry into the game. We are extremely happy to be extending this deal which will bring us to many more fans throughout the world in conjunction with one of the most prestigious international teams.”

Betway’s initial partnership with CWI started with the International Homes Series between West Indies and Sri Lanka in June 2018, and ran through to the International Homes Series against Ireland in January of this year.

Betway Cricket Cricket West Indies Sponsorship West Indies
