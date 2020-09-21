This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportsbet.io signs up as Arsenal’s new official betting partner

21st September 2020 7:53 am GMT

Coingaming Group’s sports betting brand Sportsbet.io has signed a three-year deal to become an official betting partner of English Premier League club Arsenal FC.

The partnership will focus on creating exclusive experiences for Arsenal’s global fanbase and Sportsbet.io customers, while also harnessing the status of Arsenal’s women’s team to help grow the game in Estonia, where Sportsbet.io is based.

Arsenal coaches will deliver football clinics to Estonia’s U19s women’s team to inspire and nurture the next generation of talent, with both organisations committed to working together to explore other social responsibility initiatives and promote safe and responsible gambling throughout the partnership.

“It’s been fantastic getting to know Sportsbet.io and learning about our shared spirit of innovation and the ground-breaking work they are doing in the fintech space,” said Arsenal commercial director Peter Silverstone. “We are proud to partner with a market-leading company that is at the forefront of the innovation journey of the gaming industry.

“We are very excited about our future together. We will work together and explore the different ways we can leverage our combined expertise and Arsenal’s huge global reach to set a new standard in delivering experiences and content to our fanbase and Sportsbet.io customers worldwide.”

Coingaming Group founder Tim Heath said: “Signing a three-year deal with Arsenal, one of the most celebrated teams in the world, is a huge venture and something we are all very excited about.

“We’re confident that with Arsenal’s drive to innovate the sports industry, together with our own drive to innovate the gambling and crypto space, this is the perfect team for us. Watch this space, as we seize the opportunity to promote crypto gaming awareness, and hope to push forward crypto gaming adoption on a scale never seen before in football.”

