Pariplay enters social casino sector with Ously Games deal

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has entered the social casino space for the first time through a new partnership with German social casino operator Ously Games.

The deal will see a suite of Pariplay games go live on Ously’s first B2C brand, SpinArena, including German-compliant titles such as Dragons of the North, Joker Joker, Torro’s Gold, Hot 777 and Wolf Riches.

“We are delighted that Pariplay has partnered with Ously Games as part of its introduction to the social casino market, and equally excited by the mutual growth opportunities that the deal presents,” said Ously Games chief marketing officer Jochen Martinez. “Their state-of-the-art technology and suite of games are already enjoyed on a global scale and will greatly help us work towards our stated goal of establishing a leadership role in Europe’s social gambling market.”

Pariplay director of sales Andrew Maclean said: “We are very impressed with Ously Games’ offering, particularly from a technological standpoint and see them as a great fit for our entry into the social casino market.

“Entering a growing vertical that has a huge global following will help amplify our presence and play an important role in Pariplay’s regulated market expansion by opening our content up to a whole new player base.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.12 per cent higher at SEK36.05 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.