Triggy launches Pinnacle Live Soccer Scores app

Swedish sports betting technology supplier Triggy has announced the launch of its live score app with tier one sportsbook operator Pinnacle.

The Pinnacle Live Soccer Scores app is designed to aid customer acquisition and retention and gives users the ability to follow games and teams, and receive personalised push notifications on odds to enhance the in-play betting experience.

“We’re very excited to provide our customers with a new way to follow live soccer action, which comes at a perfect time with the return of the major domestic leagues,” said Pinnacle chief executive Paris Smith.

“Triggy has done a fantastic job designing a useful and easy-to-use app, which sits as a nice companion to our core sportsbook. Internally, we have a renewed sense of focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and the Pinnacle Live Scores app will play an important role within our wider strategy.”

Triggy co-founder Björn Nilsson commented: “The release of Pinnacle Live Soccer Scores is a major achievement for Triggy! It is a testament to that we are an interesting partner for forward thinking sports betting operators that want to own the full In-Play betting experience. We are now busy finalising development of betting oriented live score products for the US market with focus on American Football and Basketball.”