Sportradar ad:s partners with Forza Football live score app

Sports data provider Sportradar has entered into a long-term partnership to provide its ad:s marketing solution to live score app Forza Football.

Sportradar will exclusively manage the advertising inventory within Forza Football live score app, enabling personalised messaging through its Marketing Cloud platform.

As well as working with Forza Football to maximise its advertising inventory, the agreement will see Sportradar supply its API based statistics data to further develop the apps content offering.

“The ad:s platform is unrivalled in its ability to deliver efficient and highly targeted marketing campaigns for bookmakers, truly highlighting the value we can add to their business,” said Sportradar chief product officer of sports entertainment Rainer Geier. “We’re excited to be working with Forza Football and helping them realise the full potential of their brand.”

Forza Football co-founder and CEO Patrik Arnesson added: “We are the pioneers in live scores with more than 20 million downloads. In one football season Forza Football sent seven billion push notifications, registered five billion views and delivered one billion sessions.

“Forza Football’s unprecedented engagement represents huge marketing potential for brands and Sportradar is the perfect partner to find brands that can utilise our strong brand and highly engaged users all over the world. This will let us focus more on what we know best, product development. Over the coming years we aim to redefine and reinvent what a live score product is and can be.”