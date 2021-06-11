This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway adds German tennis event to sponsorship portfolio

11th June 2021 6:59 am GMT
Betway

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has expanded its tennis sponsorship portfolio through a partnership with ATP 500's Noventi Open in Germany.

Betway will become the Halle tournament's newest sponsor and serve as the event's exclusive betting partner for the next three years.

“We are extremely proud to be announcing our sponsorship of the Noventi Open, and extending our partnership with German Tennis,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “As a global brand, we are committed to working with the highest profile sporting events within the world of tennis which host the biggest names in the sport.”

Noventi Open tournament director and managing director Ralf Weber added: “We are delighted to welcome Betway as a new co-sponsor of the Noventi Open. The support of Betway throughout the next years will contribute to the continuous development of the tournament and we are looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

The Noventi Open was founded in 1993 and recognised as an ATP 500 tournament in 2015. The most recent edition was won by Roger Federer in 2019, with last year's tournament cancelled due to Covid-19.

