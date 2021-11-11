Mor Weizer wins highest honour at the Gaming Intelligence Awards

Playtech chief executive officer Mor Weizer has won a special award for his outstanding contribution to the betting and gaming industry as Europe’s finest betting and gaming operators are honoured today at the Gaming Intelligence Awards.

Weizer is one of eight winners today, as OpenBet and Pragmatic Solutions present Europe’s Gaming Intelligence Awards on day four of our week of celebrations.

“He is not just Playtech’s leader, he is an industry leader,” said the judges. “His impact has been huge.”

The competition in Europe is fierce, with the likes of Bet365, Kindred Group and Flutter fighting it out for sports betting operator of the year. The iGaming supplier award gets more and more competitive every year with the likes of Aspire Global, Bragg Gaming, NoLimit City and Pragmatic Play battling with more established suppliers such as Evolution, Microgaming, Playtech and SG Gaming. They will also be fighting it out for the highly coveted Game of the Year title.

Click below to reveal the winners in each category:

The celebration of Europe’s victorious companies follows three days of Gaming Intelligence Awards winners from Africa, Asia and Latin America.