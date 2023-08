Germany’s states collected €614.6 million in gambling taxes in the second quarter of 2023, which was a 7 per cent decline on the previous year.

Lottery taxes increased by 1 per cent to €427.5 million and accounted for 70 per cent of quarterly gambling tax revenue.

But Germany’s other key gambling sectors reported year-on-year decreases in Q2 2023.

Tax revenue from online slots dropped by 12 per cent to €68.5 million and was the lowest quarterly performance since [...]