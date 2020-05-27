This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Genius Sports launches MatchPlay 120 tennis live betting markets

27th May 2020 9:37 am GMT
Tennis

Genius Sports Group has teamed up with Topnotch Management to launch a new Grand Slam Tennis Tour.

The Grand Slam Tennis Tours MatchPlay 120 series features players ranked inside the ATP and WTA top 300, who will compete in 120 live tennis matches over a six-week period.

Genius Sports Group is delivering a host of live betting markets on the new MatchPlay 120 series alongside high-quality video streams to sportsbook operators through its GeniusLive technology.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports Group, commented: “The launch of the MatchPlay 120 series is exciting news for the world of tennis and sports fans everywhere.  Over a six-week period, GeniusLive, our unique streaming technology, will broadcast over 200 hours of premium tennis for our media partners and sportsbook customers. 

“Given the current environment, it is uplifting to see the use of new technologies come to the fore that enable tennis fans everywhere to watch their favourite sport live again.”

Topnotch Management Event Director Kyle Ross added: “This is an ambitious solution to the current situation and it's a project that counts as a win on multiple fronts.

“All groups involved here have demonstrated exceptional agility and we're really proud, first of all, to provide job opportunities for professional players at a time when there's been a lot of attention on the challenges they face. Additionally, the series brings tennis fans around the world a reliable schedule of tennis matches between high-level players, and partnering with Genius Sports provides a great opportunity for us to engage the sportsbook audience and ultimately power the launch of the series.”

Related Tags
Genius Sports Sports Betting Tennis Topnotch Management
Related Articles

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

Stats Perform leads call for regulation of data suppliers

Sportradar initiates legal action against Betgenius and Football DataCo

PGA Tour and The Action Network team up for new GolfBet platform

Sports data providers secure rights to 16 European football leagues

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020 – Acquisition specialists

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

Penn National Gaming signs first partnership with US sports league

Genius Sports agrees integrity deal with Brazilian Volleyball Confederation

Snai extends live betting partnership with Betgenius

Genius Sports signs integrity deal with XFL American football league

Genius Sports signs integrity services deal with Colombian football

Betgenius launches new live streaming service

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Yggdrasil, Skywind, OneTouch and more

New York’s Resorts World Catskills opens new sportsbook

Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt