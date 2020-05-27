Genius Sports launches MatchPlay 120 tennis live betting markets

Genius Sports Group has teamed up with Topnotch Management to launch a new Grand Slam Tennis Tour.

The Grand Slam Tennis Tours MatchPlay 120 series features players ranked inside the ATP and WTA top 300, who will compete in 120 live tennis matches over a six-week period.

Genius Sports Group is delivering a host of live betting markets on the new MatchPlay 120 series alongside high-quality video streams to sportsbook operators through its GeniusLive technology.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports Group, commented: “The launch of the MatchPlay 120 series is exciting news for the world of tennis and sports fans everywhere. Over a six-week period, GeniusLive, our unique streaming technology, will broadcast over 200 hours of premium tennis for our media partners and sportsbook customers.

“Given the current environment, it is uplifting to see the use of new technologies come to the fore that enable tennis fans everywhere to watch their favourite sport live again.”

Topnotch Management Event Director Kyle Ross added: “This is an ambitious solution to the current situation and it's a project that counts as a win on multiple fronts.

“All groups involved here have demonstrated exceptional agility and we're really proud, first of all, to provide job opportunities for professional players at a time when there's been a lot of attention on the challenges they face. Additionally, the series brings tennis fans around the world a reliable schedule of tennis matches between high-level players, and partnering with Genius Sports provides a great opportunity for us to engage the sportsbook audience and ultimately power the launch of the series.”