OPAP resumes VLT operations across Greece

Athens-listed gaming operator OPAP will resume its video lottery terminal (VLT) business later today across the company’s retail network in Greece.

With the Greek government gradually lifting restrictions that were introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19, OPAP’s VLT business will resume at all of the company’s PLAY and OPAP-branded retail stores from today (June 8).

“OPAP remains steadily committed to safeguarding the health and safety of its partners, customers and employees across its stores’ network,” said the operator. “In this framework, the company adopts comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which fully comply with the operating rules established by the competent authorities.

“OPAP and its network take additional action, in order to responsibly deliver a safe gaming experience to customers, who now have access to all of the company’s products.”

Shares in OPAP SA (ASE:OPAP) gained 2.87 per cent to trade at €8.95 per share in Athens earlier Monday.