Scientific Games adds Fantasy Sports Interactive to OpenMarket platform

Scientific Games has expanded its OpenMarket sports content platform through a strategic partnership with London-based Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI).

The deal will allow Scientific Games customers to utilise FSI's proprietary fantasy sports solutions and original fantasy sports and daily fantasy sports products.

“We are proud and excited to enter a partnership with the world’s leading digital gaming supplier,” said Fantasy Sports Interactive CEO Dennis Tsalikis. “We look forward to working closely together to reach a global, quality audience with FSI’s exclusive, engaging products, and we are certain this will be a fruitful collaboration that will yield positive results for both companies and the iGaming industry as a whole.”

Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook digital for Scientific Games, commented: “Partnering with Fantasy Sports Interactive is an important move as we continue to bolster our content offering with OpenMarket.

“Sportsbooks can now seamlessly expand their portfolio with FSI’s innovative range of fantasy sports products through OpenMarket, with the sports betting content aggregation platform providing quick access to such exciting content.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 0.36 per cent at $19.76 per share in New York Monday.