The Texas Lottery is now offering players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at cash registers located in the Business Centers of participating Texas H-E-B stores.

The tickets are printed on cash register receipt paper in a first for a US state lottery, and are initially available at registers in H-E-B’s business centers, with in-lane purchasing set to expand to other registers in the near future.

“Texas continues to break ground with ‘in-lane’ lottery [...]