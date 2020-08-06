Scientific Games unveils new Retail-Facebook lottery game

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has unveiled its latest lottery innovation, 7-11-21 LIVE!, an instant scratch game for US lotteries which includes a live social media component.

Retail sales of 7-11-21 LIVE! are expected to begin with participating state lotteries in early 2021, building up to a virtual event on Facebook on July 11, 2021. During the July 11 live-streamed event, players in participating states across the United States will have the chance to win cash prizes.

“This is an exciting opportunity for lotteries to kick-off the new year in a big way with a social media spin on a popular game featuring the numbers 7, 11 and 21, which are believed by many to be ‘lucky’. 7-11-21 LIVE! combines our world-leading instant game products with our popular 7-11-21 trademark and a live social media event,” said John Schulz, senior VP of Lottery Instant Products at Scientific Games. “It’s relevant, it brings people safely together for an amazing social experience, and the US lottery industry hasn’t offered anything like it before.”

The Facebook Live event will be built around a multiplier drawing, which will offer viewers a chance to win up to $7,700 by simply tuning in to the live broadcast and commenting with their lucky number. Participating lotteries will stream the live broadcast through their Facebook page, arranged in advance by Scientific Games.

“Scientific Games conducted extensive research with real players through our OneVoice platform before our game creation teams began designing playstyles and game art,” added Schulz. “Best of all, we provide a digital marketing package, so it’s very simple for lotteries to execute as they look for new ways to generate profits for their beneficiary programs in 2021.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 2.66 per cent at $19.27 per share in New York Wednesday.