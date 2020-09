Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has launched its online sportsbook in Iowa in partnership with Boyd Gaming, adding to its existing retail sportsbooks in the state.

The Iowa rollout marks the seventh US state where the IGT PlaySports-powered FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile platform is available, offering a broad range of wagering options across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis.

Customers in Iowa who sign up to the FanDuel Sportsbook online will need to visit [...]