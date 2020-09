Sydney-listed gaming operator PointsBet is now live in four American states following the launch of its online sportsbook in Illinois through a partnership with Hawthorne Race Course.

The online rollout in Illinois follows PointsBet’s successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, and Indiana, and will be complemented by the opening of a retail sportsbook at Hawthorne Race Course and three off-track betting locations in the state next year.

“The PointsBet team is excited to share that we are [...]