Massachusetts Lottery eyes online opportunities with new Scientific Games deal

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games will provide the Massachusetts Lottery with instant games, second chance promotions and digital engagement programs under a new five-year contract.

The new contract extends the company’s long-term relationship with the Massachusetts Lottery, which launched its first instant game from Scientific Games in 1974 and last year generated $3bn in sales from the company’s instant games portfolio.

“The combined expertise of the Mass Lottery team and the teams at Scientific Games has resulted in great instant game entertainment that has generated strong revenues to benefit programs in the Commonwealth,” said Ed Farley, chief marketing officer of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “We look forward to continuing this partnership and working to expand player digital engagement.”

The new contract also aims to address the shift in player preferences to digital forms of entertainment through the launch of additional second-chance promotions such as the James Bond Lottery Challenge, which is played through desktop and mobile applications.

“It goes without saying that the Mass Lottery has been the highest performing instant game lottery in the world for many years and continues to set the bar for lotteries around the globe. We are extremely proud of the results of this trusted business partnership over the past four decades,” said John Schulz, SVP of Lottery Instant Products at Scientific Games.

“Our 2nd chance and digital services are second to none, and we look forward to further expanding Scientific Games' services to player engagement in online/mobile channels in Massachusetts.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.95 per cent higher at $35.20 per share in New York Monday.