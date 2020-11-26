This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Ezugi rolls out live casino games to Caesars in New Jersey

26th November 2020 8:33 am GMT
NetEnt

Evolution Gaming-owned live casino provider Ezugi has expanded its roster of clients in New Jersey to include Caesars Entertainment.

Ezugi is providing live dealer American Blackjack, American Roulette, Baccarat, Unlimited Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Casino Hold’em titles to Caesars online casino in New Jersey, with the games streamed in high definition from Ezugi’s New Jersey studio.

“Caesars is one of the biggest names in the casino industry and we are delighted to be offering our games to its players in New Jersey,” said Monica Umana, VP of America at Ezugi. “Our live casino games have proved to be hugely popular with players in the Garden State and we look forward to providing the same superior experience to players at Caesars Casino & Sports New Jersey.”

Christian Stuart, head of Caesars Sports and Online Gaming, commented: “Caesars is bullish on the iGaming opportunity in New Jersey and with that it is important that we offer our players the best experience. Ezugi has a great reputation for offering authentic and engaging live dealer content, and we are thrilled to be able to offer its games to our players in the Garden State for the very first time.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading at SEK650.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 1.04 per cent lower at $69.37 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Evolution Gaming Ezugi Live Casino New Jersey United States
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Ezugi launches first live dealer games in Colombia

FanDuel expands US live casino offering with Evolution

Evolution expands into South Africa with Peermont live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Evolution Gaming agrees reseller deal for African expansion

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, DreamTech, Booongo and more

Evolution signs live casino deal with BetMGM brands across the US

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Nolimit City, Lightning Box and more

Ezugi ready to debut live dealer games in Lithuania

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Ezugi expands European footprint with new certifications

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games