Ezugi rolls out live casino games to Caesars in New Jersey

Evolution Gaming-owned live casino provider Ezugi has expanded its roster of clients in New Jersey to include Caesars Entertainment.

Ezugi is providing live dealer American Blackjack, American Roulette, Baccarat, Unlimited Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Casino Hold’em titles to Caesars online casino in New Jersey, with the games streamed in high definition from Ezugi’s New Jersey studio.

“Caesars is one of the biggest names in the casino industry and we are delighted to be offering our games to its players in New Jersey,” said Monica Umana, VP of America at Ezugi. “Our live casino games have proved to be hugely popular with players in the Garden State and we look forward to providing the same superior experience to players at Caesars Casino & Sports New Jersey.”

Christian Stuart, head of Caesars Sports and Online Gaming, commented: “Caesars is bullish on the iGaming opportunity in New Jersey and with that it is important that we offer our players the best experience. Ezugi has a great reputation for offering authentic and engaging live dealer content, and we are thrilled to be able to offer its games to our players in the Garden State for the very first time.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading at SEK650.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 1.04 per cent lower at $69.37 per share in New York Wednesday.