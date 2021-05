Gaming Realms has commented trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States as the gaming supplier looks to significantly increase its presence stateside.

The company’s shares have been upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink market, as it seeks to provide transparent trading for its US investors and provide better access to prospective investors.

“We are delighted to be admitted to the OTCQX, a development which reflects the increased demand and interest we have been [...]