iGaming Ontario established to operate online gaming and sports betting

The Ontario government has established iGaming Ontario as a new subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The subsidiary will conduct and manage the new online gaming offerings in the province when the liberalised market opens later this year, while AGCO will continue to be responsible for regulatory oversight for all gaming activities.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) will also continue to conduct and manage its own iGaming offerings.

“Following Parliament’s historic vote to lift the prohibition on single-event sport wagering last month, the establishment of iGaming Ontario is another pivotal milestone in our work to ensure people have access to a safe and regulated online gaming market by the end of the year,” said Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey.

“We are determined to work with industry, responsible gaming advocates and regulatory partners to ensure Ontario is a world leader in building a safe online gaming environment that meets consumer expectations.”

Ontario’s iGaming commercial project lead, Birgitte Sand, will continue to meet with the iGaming industry, First Nations communities and organisations and social responsibility groups to finalise the setup and rules for the new market, which is expected to open in December.

“Ontario’s new legal iGaming market will create new opportunities for Ontario businesses and a better, safer gaming experience for players,” said finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

“A competitive, regulated online gaming market will provide a safer alternative to the unregulated, grey market websites that currently exist – and which may lack proper consumer protections or responsible gaming measures. A new legal market would also generate revenue for the province to invest in supporting jobs and businesses, supporting people and their families, and improving and strengthening critical public services for a post-COVID world.”

It is estimated that Ontarians spend close to CAD$1.0bn a year on online gambling, primarily on unregulated, grey market websites.

