Flutter names Amy Howe as FanDuel US chief executive

Amy Howe will continue to lead FanDuel as its permanent chief executive, having assumed the role of interim CEO in July.

Howe joined Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel in February as president and took over as interim CEO in July following the departure of former chief executive Matt King.

Prior to FanDuel, Howe served as global chief operating officer at Ticketmaster, where she led the transformation and modernisation of the company's ticketing platform, and prior to that spent 15 years as a partner at McKinsey & Company.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Amy as our new US CEO. Since joining the business at the start of this year she has done an excellent job of leading our commercial functions and ensuring that we execute well at this critical phase of growth for our business,” said Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter Entertainment.

“The expansion of the US market represents the single most exciting opportunity for Flutter today. Amy's track record of leadership and experience in scaling a digital business will be invaluable as we look to grow our leadership position there.”

Commenting on her appointment, Howe said: “I am very pleased to be appointed the CEO of FanDuel at such an exciting time. Since joining the business, I have been very impressed by the quality of our team and the strategic advantages we enjoy in terms of brand reach, product quality and the broad expertise we leverage from being part of the wider Flutter Group.

“That said, we must avoid complacency and remain focussed on executing on our long-term strategy to build the embedded value of the business. I look forward to working with Peter and the wider team to drive FanDuel's continued success.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.58 per cent lower at 14,733.92 pence per share in London early Monday morning.