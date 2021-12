New York-listed gaming operator Full House Resorts has been selected by the Illinois Gaming Board to develop and operate a new casino and entertainment destination in Waukegan, Illinois.

The new venue is one of six future casinos that were authorised by Illinois’ gaming expansion bill, which was signed into law last year and also legalised sports betting.

The six future casinos will be established in Chicago, Waukegan, Rockford, the South Suburbs, Williamson County, and Danville, with Full [...]