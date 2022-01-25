MaximBet to expand US offering with Kambi and White Hat Gaming deals

MaximBet is looking to enhance its US sports betting and iGaming operations through new agreements with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming.

The exclusive multi-year agreements will allow MaximBet to continue its North American expansion, having gone live in Colorado last September and with plans to launch in five more US states this year, as well as Canada.

“When we launched MaximBet late last year, we promised our users the very best experience, both online and in the real world,” said MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer. “Teaming up with Kambi - the world’s most prestigious sportsbook provider - and White Hat Gaming - the premium online gaming platform and PAM solution - makes this promise a reality.

“This partnership will enable MaximBet to allocate more resources to its rapid expansion and real-life experiences that set it apart from the traditional, by-the-book sports betting platforms. If MaximBet users thought the exclusive rewards, prizes, events and experiences were incredible before, they haven’t seen anything yet.”

The agreement with Kambi will allow MaximBet, owned and operated by Carousel Group, to leverage the supplier’s sportsbook technology, as well as its compliance, risk management and sports integrity services.

“Kambi is delighted to become the exclusive online sportsbook provider to MaximBet, a company that understands the benefits of scalable sports betting technology and is committed to delivering a superior user experience,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén. “This is a significant partnership for Kambi as we continue to expand our North American footprint.”

MaximBet also gains access to White Hat Gaming’s full-service iGaming platform and PAM solution, including a range of casino content and the supplier’s in-house cashier and travelling wallet.

“White Hat Gaming selects only partners that share our vision of delivering a best-in-class gaming experience for its users, and there’s no better example of an operator’s commitment to that promise than MaximBet,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan.

“Outsourcing core technology like the platform and PAM solution will enable MaximBet to focus on its expansion, player acquisition and retention whilst guaranteeing a best-in-class product.”

