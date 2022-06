Sports betting operator PointsBet is looking to grow its player base in Canada through a partnership with ClubLink, Canada's largest golf club operator.

The multi-year partnership designates PointsBet Canada as the official sports betting partner of ClubLink, which hosts over 1,000,000 rounds of golf annually at its clubs in Ontario.

“We are delighted to be partnering with one of the most recognized brands in Canadian golf,” said PointsBet Canada chief commercial officer Nic Sulsky. “A friendly wager is a regular occurrence among [...]