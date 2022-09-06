Circa Sports expands into Northern Nevada with new retail sportsbook

Las Vegas-based sports betting operator Circa Sports has launched a new retail sportsbook at Olympia Gaming’s Legends Bay Casino in Northern Nevada.

Following an agreement in July, the new sportsbook officially opened its doors late last week at the Sparks-based casino venue, marking the operator’s first Northern Nevada venture.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to our Circa Sports sportsbook at Legends Bay and expand our offerings to Northern Nevada,” said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. “Our team has brought some of the industry’s top oddsmakers and a menu featuring some of the best odds in the country.

"We are excited to kick off the new book with the Circa Sports contests and for northern Nevada residents to be able to join the fun.”

Olympia Companies chairman and CEO Garry Goett commented: “This is a momentous occasion for northern Nevada. Derek Stevens and his team at Circa Sports have been excellent partners in helping us deliver a sports betting offering worthy of this property. We look forward to ushering in a new era for Sparks together.”