Las Vegas-based sports betting operator Circa Sports has partnered Olympia Gaming to launch a new retail sportsbook at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nevada.

The new retail sportsbook is set to open later this summer and will be Circa Sports’ first in Northern Nevada.

“Our team searched for a long time to find a great location for our first northern Nevada outpost, and we have found the perfect fit with Legends Bay,” said Circa Sports CEO Derek [...]