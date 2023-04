Casino turnover in Ohio increased by 12 per cent to $849.8 million in February, despite a 5 per cent fall in table gaming drop.

Table gaming drop was down to $96.8 million but was offset by a 15 per cent rise in slot machine turnover to $753.0 million.

Total gaming revenue was up by 10 per cent to $82.6 million in February, with table gaming contributing $23.5 million (up by 5 per cent) and slot machines $59.1 [...]