Kansas’ sports wagers amounted to $133.0 million in April, marking the state’s lowest total since launch in September 2022.

Online betting amounted to $126.3 million, led by DraftKings with $53.0 million and FanDuel with $39.7 million.

Retail wagers were $6.7 million and the market leader was Barstool Sportsbook with handle of $4.3 million (64 per cent share). FanDuel contributed a further $1.3 million (19 per cent share).

Overall, DraftKings had a 40 per cent share of Kansas’s sports [...]