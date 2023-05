Indiana’s sports wagers dropped by 11 per cent in April to $321.4 million, with declines in both mobile and retail channels.

Mobile betting in Indiana was down by 9 per cent to $303.5 million, whilst retail betting dropped by 31 per cent year-on-year to $17.9 million.

Parlay bets contributed $91.6 million of the monthly wagers (29 per cent), and basketball 28 per cent ($90.3 million).

Other bets was the third largest category with handle of $74.0 million [...]