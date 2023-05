The Montana Lottery has reported a 60 per cent rise in sports handle to $5.2 million in April.

Basketball accounted for 39 per cent Montana’s bets during the month, followed by baseball (34 per cent) and hockey (11 per cent).

Monthly gross win was $633,005 at a margin of 12.2 per cent (2022: 12.0 per cent) and was 63 per cent higher than the previous year.