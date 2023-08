Sales of the New York lottery fell by 1 per cent to $699.6 million in the four weeks ending 29 July 2023, despite a strong performance from the Powerball game.

Powerball sales more than trebled in the period to $77.4 million and accounted for 11 per cent of the lottery’s total sales.

New York Lottery sales by game: 4 weeks to 29 July 2023 ($M)

Instant win game sales were unchanged year-on-year at $341.3 million, accounting for 49 [...]