DraftKings secures new deal to enter Michigan sports betting market

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has agreed a new market access deal with Bay Mills Resort & Casino to enter Michigan’s regulated sports betting market.

Subject to the receipt of all applicable licenses and approvals, the agreement will bring the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to an eighth US state, having already been rolled out in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Through a commitment to provide customers with a premier sports betting experience, DraftKings is happy to partner with Bay Mills Resort & Casino,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “The Great Lakes State presents a number of gaming opportunities and we look forward to collaborating with Bay Mills to provide residents with the best-in-class experience DraftKings is known for.”

The partnership will also allow Michigan sports fans to place sports bets in person at the Brimley-based casino property, with Michigan set to become the seventh state to launch a DraftKings-branded retail sportsbook, joining Colorado, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York.

“We are excited about our new partnership with DraftKings,” said Bryan Newland, tribal chairman for the Bay Mills Indian Community. “Expanding on what entertainment options we can offer at Michigan’s longest operating gaming facility is always our goal.

“Our new on-site DraftKings Sportsbook will be one more great reason for Michiganders to vacation with us in the Upper Peninsula.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 2.69 per cent at $40.16 per share in New York Wednesday.