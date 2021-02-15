Australia’s NBL extends Genius Sports data technology deal

Digital sports content provider Genius Sports Group has renewed its long-term data technology partnership with Australia's Hungry Jack's National Basketball League (NBL).

Genius Sports has worked closely with the NBL since 2015 and has been granted non-exclusive rights to capture and distribute official live data to licensed sportsbooks worldwide to further expand the reach and profile of the NBL.

As part of a 15-year partnership between Genius Sports and basketball world governing body FIBA, live team and player statistics captured by FIBA LiveStats will continue to power the NBL's official website, live broadcasts, fantasy product and global fan engagement strategy.

FIBA Organize will also continue to digitally manage and automate the running of each NBL season.

“We're delighted to extend our partnership with Genius Sports Group who have been a great partner of the NBL over many years,” said NBL chief commercial officer Brad Joyner. “The NBL continues to expand its digital footprint across the world and this has been one of the fastest growing parts of our business as a global league.”

Genius Sports APAC commercial director Thomas Klingebiel commented: “With their 2021 season underway and burgeoning reputation as a pathway to the NBA, we're thrilled to extend our data partnership with the NBL.

“We believe NBL's commitment to putting official data at the heart of their entire digital offering has been crucial to their rapid growth in recent years, setting a precedent for basketball leagues and federations worldwide.”