888 appoints Limor Ganot as independent non-executive director

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has strengthened its board with the appointment of Limor Ganot as an independent non-executive director.

Ganot serves as managing partner of Gefen Capital, a US-Israeli venture capital fund that invests in disruptive technologies.

She also currently serves as a member of the global advisory board of Diners Club International, a board member of Diners Club Israel, and was previously co-CEO of investment management firm Alon Blue Square Israel. She will officially join 888’s board of directors on 1 August.

“I am delighted to welcome Limor to the 888 board,” said 888 chairman Brian Mattingley. “Her involvement as a leader in a diverse range of businesses, together with her understanding of disruptive technologies, will be of significant benefit to 888 as we continue to grow and develop as a global leader in online gaming.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading down 0.50 per cent at 200.50 pence per share in London Monday morning, having hit a new 52-week high of 204.50 pence per share on Friday.