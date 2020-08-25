GVC strengthens corporate communications team with latest appointment

London-listed gaming operator GVC Holdings has appointed former BBC journalist Tessa Curtis to the newly created role of head of media relations.

Curtis will join GVC on September 1 to lead the operator’s corporate communications in the UK and internationally, and will report to group corporate affairs director Grainne Hurst and director of investor relations David Lloyd-Seed.

She previously served as city correspondent for the Daily Telegraph and business correspondent for the BBC, before joining public relations firm Weber Shandwick as managing director. Curtis joins the operator from her own consulting firm, Tessa Curtis Associates, which was established in 2003.

“I am delighted to be coming on board at such an exciting point in GVC’s extraordinary growth, with a new leadership team and a clearly defined set of strategic priorities in place,” Curtis said of her appointment. “GVC has a vibrant business at the intersection of international growth in e-commerce, sports and entertainment and is fully committed to the very highest standards across all its operations. I’m looking forward to joining a business with such a strong future and a great story to tell.”

Grainne Hurst, group corporate affairs director at GVC, commented: “Tessa’s appointment will help GVC to amplify its ambitions, values and unique competitive advantages as the company continues to strengthen and build its core team. She will join both the expanding corporate affairs and investor relations teams at GVC, and will work closely with Jay Dossetter, who has recently been promoted to Head of ESG and Press Office.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading up 2.52 per cent at 790.60 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.