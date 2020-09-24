This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SciPlay brings in Danny Moy as chief strategy officer

24th September 2020 10:06 am GMT

New York-listed social casino operator SciPlay Corporation has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Danny Moy as chief strategy officer.

Reporting directly to CEO Josh Wilson, Moy will oversee SciPlay's business development team, identifying new business opportunities, driving the strategic planning process and overseeing corporate strategy.

He is a former King, Zynga and Yahoo! executive who joins SciPlay with nearly 20 years of experience in M&A, business development, strategy and operations.

“Over my long career in the gaming industry, I've come to respect a company's unique style and level of talent, and can confidently say SciPlay delivers both an innovative culture and a robust team,” said Moy. “The team's openness, willingness to collaborate, and motivation to continue to evolve and win suits my personality and style.

“SciPlay is in a fantastic stage of growth. I'm eager to leverage the company's deep product and analytics expertise, its robust infrastructure and innovative technology to advance SciPlay's expansion throughout the world.”

Prior to joining SciPlay, Moy was executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at MGM Resorts-backed social casino developer Playstudios. He also servied in multiple operational, growth and business development roles at social gaming operators Zynga and King.

“Danny's deep expertise in operational excellence and business growth will be an incredible asset to SciPlay,” said Wilson. “His diverse work with some of the world's leading gaming companies brings a fresh perspective to our expanding portfolio of games, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Shares in Sciplay Corporation (NSW:SCPL) closed 7.17 per cent lower at $15.28 per share in New York Wednesday.

