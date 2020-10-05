Pronet Gaming brings in new sales director to lead African expansion

London-based B2B provider Pronet Gaming has appointed Mark Schmidt as director of sales for Africa as the supplier looks to accelerate its growth across the continent.

Schmidt joins Pronet from IMG Arena, where he served as sales and business development manager for the Middle East and Asia (MEA) for the past three and a half years.

He has also served as sportsbook manager at Hollywood Bets and sales manager at betradar.

“Pronet Gaming is quickly making a name for itself across Africa with a local approach to doing business and products that meet the nuanced needs of individual markets,” said Schmidt. “It is an exciting time to join the company as a result and I look forward to being a part of the next phase of its journey.”

Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst commented: “Given our fast-growing presence in Africa it’s fantastic to now have Mark at the helm of our regional expansion to bring in new commercial opportunities.

“Having people on the ground is extremely important in these markets and with his track record of growing businesses in the region I’m confident he’ll play an incremental part in our future.”

Pronet Gaming chief sales officer Colin McDonagh added: “I am delighted to have Mark as our new director of sales for Africa and am in no doubt that he will take us to the next level of success in the region.

“He brings with him a wealth of local industry expertise and has built up a reputable profile over the last 10 years in the industry through his professional, consultative and trustworthy approach to partnerships.”