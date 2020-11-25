Penn National Gaming names 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz as board member

New York-listed Penn National Gaming is set to add American Association of Advertising Agencies president and CEO Marla Kaplowitz to its board of directors.

Kaplowitz’s appointment as non-executive director is subject to customary regulatory approvals and will expand Penn National's board to eight members, including six independent directors as per the current listing rules of Nasdaq.

Kaplowitz serves as president and CEO of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), a trade group serving more than 600 member agencies who account for more than 85 per cent of total domestic advertising spend in the US.

“Marla is an innovator and a proven leader in marketing and digital transformation, which will serve us well as Penn National continues its evolution into the nation’s leading omnichannel provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment,” said Penn National Gaming chairman David Handler. “We’re delighted to have her unique talents on the board.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NSQ:PENN) closed 1.78 per cent higher at $73.27 per share in New York Tuesday, less than 5 per cent off their 52-week high of $76.62 per share set on September 18.