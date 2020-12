Colombia’s Ministry of Finance has confirmed the appointment of César Augusto Valencia as the new president of gambling regulator Coljuegos.

Valencia takes over as Coljuegos president from Juan Pérez Hidalgo, who had been in the role for four and half years until his resignation last week, which was accepted by Minister of Finance Alberto Carrasquilla Barrera.

Under Pérez Hidalgo’s charge, Colombia became the first Latin American country to formally approve online gambling in 2016, with 16 operators [...]