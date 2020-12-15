This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Rafi Ashkenazi to lead new Hard Rock Digital joint venture

15th December 2020 10:14 am GMT
Rafi Ashkenazi

Hard Rock International has established a new joint venture focused on global sports betting and iGaming opportunities, with former Stars Group chief executive Rafi Ashkenazi brought in to lead the business.

Hard Rock Digital will be the exclusive vehicle for the online and retail sports betting and iGaming operations of Hard Rock and its owner Seminole Gaming (SGA), a division of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Based in Hollywood, Florida, the venture will aim to leverage Hard Rock and SGA's extensive database of more than 130m customers and footprint of nearly 250 land-based venues across 76 countries.

Ashkenazi will lead the new JV as executive managing director and executive chair. He is joined by two of his former Stars Group executives and previous Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees; Marlon Goldstein as executive managing director and CEO, and Matt Primeaux as executive managing director and president. 

Ashkenazi will join Hard Rock Digital in 2021 following a gardening leave period, with the new management team reporting to a newly formed independent board of directors which will be chaired by Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen.

“With the launch of Hard Rock Digital, we are broadening our digital business which enhances consumer experiences and offerings across our interactive gaming and sportsbook offerings,” said Allen. “Hard Rock Digital also intends to pursue strategic branding and distribution opportunities both within the US and globally.”

Hard Rock Digital executive managing director and CEO Marlon Goldstein commented: “We are honored to join forces with Hard Rock International on this new venture. Hard Rock International is consistently at the forefront of innovation and vision in the gaming industry and the 'Hard Rock' gaming, hospitality and entertainment venues are iconic worldwide. 

“We look forward to providing an authentic, digital experience for Hard Rock's global fan base within a comprehensive, omni-channel offering.”

Related Tags
Hard Rock Digital Hard Rock International Online Gaming Seminole Gaming Sports Betting The Stars Group United States
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

New Jersey sports betting handle nears $1bn mark in November

iGaming boon for New Jersey as sports betting hits record high in October

SG Digital appoints new SVP to drive US expansion

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

New Jersey iGaming revenue doubles in September

Scientific Games named as Hard Rock’s sports betting and iGaming partner

AGA launches industry-wide responsible marketing code for US sports betting

New Jersey iGaming soars 114% in August

New Jersey gaming market recovers in July as iGaming continues to soar

New Jersey iGaming revenue soars 123% in June

New Jersey iGaming revenue soars to $85.9m in May

New Jersey posts record iGaming revenue of $80m in April

iGaming growth fails to offset New Jersey gambling market decline in March

KamaGames partners Hard Rock International for social casino launch

Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic