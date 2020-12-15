Rabbit Entertainment names Tal Zamstein as new CEO

Malta-based gaming operator Rabbit Entertainment has appointed former Löwen Play managing director Tal Zamstein as its new chief executive.

Zamstein takes charge of German-facing gaming brands including Lapalingo and Lord Lucky and is tasked with expanding the portfolio into new key markets.

Zamstein previously served as group head of gaming for Fortuna Group and operations director at Merkur Interactive, and also served stints with Intertain, bwin and Win United.

“The business is entering a new phase and I have identified a number of actions necessary to further strengthen the company’s position,” said Zamstein.

“Both Lapalingo and Lord Lucky have universal appeal that will help our business go from strength-to-strength and I look forward to building on that legacy further with a focused multi-brand strategy in our key markets.”