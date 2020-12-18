We are thrilled to reveal the final category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – leadership, sponsored by Playtech.

The final day of two weeks of Hot 50 celebrations climaxes with the leadership category. These are the five chief executives operating at the very top of the profession. They have great results in common but more importantly they are each fostering a culture of success that makes them stand out. Congratulations to them all.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees in the leadership category are:

Johnny Hartnett | Chief executive officer | Superbet

Ohad Narkis | Chief executive officer | PlayOJO

Itai Pazner | Chief executive officer | 888 Holdings

Jesper Svensson | Chief executive officer | Betsson Malta

Dan Taylor | Chief executive officer, Europe | Flutter Entertainment

To mark the final day of our celebrations we have two fascinating features. Firstly, we treat you to an extensive video and print interview with Entain CEO Shay Segev. A four-time Hot 50 honouree, Segev tells us about GVC’s bright new future as Entain and talks us through his career and some of the characters he has met along the way.

There are also some people who would probably appear in the Hot 50 every year if we allowed it. Funnily enough, there are only seven of them. Segev is one. Who are the other six? Find out here.

We hope you have enjoyed the online celebration of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021. A commemorative magazine is slowly winging its way to all the winners and to subscribers. Perhaps next year, we can get together and chink glasses in real life.

We have been running the Hot 50 for a decade and it is without doubt the most enjoyable thing we do. When the media’s brickbats are flying it is good to remember that some fantastic people work in this industry. The Hot 50 celebrates a few of them - and more each year.

We could not do it without you. So, thank you to everyone who posted a nomination, helped with the research, provided a photo or shared a link. And a special thank you to our title sponsors NetEnt and Red Tiger, and to category sponsors Aspire Global, Future Anthem, Pariplay, Playtech, Pragmatic Solutions and Scientific Games.

Finally, congratulations once again to all our winners. You really are all stars.