This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

18th December 2020 12:04 pm GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the final category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – leadership, sponsored by Playtech.

The final day of two weeks of Hot 50 celebrations climaxes with the leadership category. These are the five chief executives operating at the very top of the profession. They have great results in common but more importantly they are each fostering a culture of success that makes them stand out. Congratulations to them all.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees in the leadership category are:

To mark the final day of our celebrations we have two fascinating features. Firstly, we treat you to an extensive video and print interview with Entain CEO Shay Segev. A four-time Hot 50 honouree, Segev tells us about GVC’s bright new future as Entain and talks us through his career and some of the characters he has met along the way.

There are also some people who would probably appear in the Hot 50 every year if we allowed it. Funnily enough, there are only seven of them. Segev is one. Who are the other six? Find out here.

We hope you have enjoyed the online celebration of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021. A commemorative magazine is slowly winging its way to all the winners and to subscribers. Perhaps next year, we can get together and chink glasses in real life.

We have been running the Hot 50 for a decade and it is without doubt the most enjoyable thing we do. When the media’s brickbats are flying it is good to remember that some fantastic people work in this industry. The Hot 50 celebrates a few of them - and more each year.

We could not do it without you. So, thank you to everyone who posted a nomination, helped with the research, provided a photo or shared a link. And a special thank you to our title sponsors NetEnt and Red Tiger, and to category sponsors Aspire Global, Future Anthem, Pariplay, Playtech, Pragmatic Solutions and Scientific Games.

Finally, congratulations once again to all our winners. You really are all stars.

Related Tags
888 Holdings Betsson Flutter Entertainment Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 PlayOJO Superbet
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

The magnificent seven

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Business development

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Legal & Compliance

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Lottery

Rafi Ashkenazi to lead new Hard Rock Digital joint venture

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Employee and Customer Care

Another record month for Iowa sportsbooks as handle hits $87.2m

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

Next stop Michigan

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Finance

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations

Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic