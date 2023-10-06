GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Evoplay, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Big Time Gaming and Playtech.

Nolimit City’s Space Donkey

Evolution’s Nolimit City has released a new arcade style slot with the launch of Space Donkey.

“It was high time we paid homage to the golden age of arcade gaming – so we’ve taken those classic gameplay elements and packed them into something we’ve never done before,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Read more…

Play’n GO’s Return of the Green Knight

Play’n GO has launched Return of the Green Knight, the latest game in its Arthurian Legend series of slots.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the formidable fighter back to fans in Return of the Green Knight,” said Play’n GO games ambassador Magnus Wallentin.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play’s Twilight Princess

Pragmatic Play is taking players on a dreamy journey through the skies with its latest slot release Twilight Princess.

“Twilight Princess joins Starlight Princess, which has already garnered a high level of fandom amongst players and earned itself a spot as one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular titles,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Read more…

Play’n GO / BeyondPlay

Play’n GO is also set to launch multiplayer-enabled games through a new partnership with BeyondPlay.

“Play’n GO was born out of a desire to make gaming more entertaining, and the company has relentlessly pursued innovation to help drive the industry forward ever since,” said Play’n GO CEO and co-founder Johan Törnqvist.

Read more…

Evoplay’s Catch the Wind

Evoplay takes players aboard a legendary pirate ship to search for hidden treasures in its latest slot, Catch the Wind.

“Immersing players among treacherous seas, our latest release Catch the Wind helps to uncover hidden treasures and enter unmapped territories through the inclusion of Captain Ship Wilds,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Read more…

Greentube / Mobinc

Greentube has taken its content live with Mobinc in Ontario to further its reach in the Canadian province.

“Mobinc is a logical partner for Greentube in regulated markets like Ontario and we are excited about opportunities the cooperation presents for both companies,” said Greentube key account manager Jordan Wall.

Read more…

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games’ Lotus Warrior

Yggdrasil has teamed up with Bulletproof Games to deliver a new Asian-themed slot, Lotus Warrior.

“If you’re a fan of deep and immersive games with rich bonus features then Lotus Warrior is a game that will tick all of your boxes,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / Joga Junto

Pragmatic Play has taken another multi-vertical deal live in Brazil with Joga Junto.

“Brazil is maintaining its position as an incredibly important market for Pragmatic Play and continues to be a source of new partners,” said Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play.

Read more…

Pragmatic Play / Napoleon Sports & Casino

Pragmatic Play has extended an existing agreement with Napoleon Sports & Casino in Belgium to include its live casino games.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino, providing access to Pragmatic Play’s entire portfolio of leading Live Casino titles, which includes popular and exciting game shows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand,” said Pragmatic Play’s Cornides.

Read more…

Relax Gaming’s Titan Strike

Relax Gaming’s latest slot release Titan Strike sees players in a battle of supremacy with Zeus.

“Titan Strike will definitely keep players captivated as they try and overcome Zeus and etch their name amongst the legends of Olympus,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Read more…

Yggdrasil’s Fatz’s Diner GigaBlox

Yggdrasil is inviting players to step back in time to the golden age of the 1950s for a taste of Americana in its latest release Fatz’s Diner GigaBlox.

“If you’re hungry for the prosperous age of 1950s America then I urge you to head down to Fatz’s Diner where you’ll find a thrill a minute,” said Yggdrasil’s McGinley.

Read more…

Big Time Gaming’s More Turkey

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released its latest Megaways slot, More Turkey.

“BTG isn’t known for producing turkeys, but we’ll make an exception here,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson.

Read more…

Playtech / Adjarabet

Playtech has entered the Georgian and Armenian iGaming markets through a new integration with Adjarabet.

“Our collaboration with Adjarabet signifies our commitment to pioneering operations in emerging markets,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

Read more…