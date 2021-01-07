Sari Aitokallio appointed managing director of Finnplay

Finnish gaming platform provider Finnplay Technologies has named Sari Aitokallio as its new managing director.

Aitokallio is a founding partner in the company and has served as the supplier’s chief commercial officer since March 2018, and as a member of the advisory board for the past six years.

She takes over as managing director from Finnplay founder Martin Prantner, who becomes a non-executive director and chairman of the company, focusing on strategy, new market development and partnerships.

“We are very pleased to introduce Sari Aitokallio as our new managing director,” said Prantner. “Sari’s strong background and experience in international business and finance is a significant asset for Finnplay - especially now as we continue our strong growth trajectory, expand into new markets and partner with large established international operators.”

Commenting on her appointment, Aitokallio said: “I welcome the opportunity to lead Finnplay into this next exciting stage in its development as a world-class supplier to our industry.

“Having recently been named one of Finland’s top growth companies and closing 2020 as our most successful sales year on record, I see the opportunity to sustain and support our growth.”