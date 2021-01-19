Scientific Games appoints new head of global trading service

Scientific Games has appointed former NZ TAB general manager Glen Saville as its new senior director of global trading.

Based in Las Vegas, Saville will be responsible for growing Scientific Games’ global trading business, overseeing Don Best Sports and the supplier’s European operations.

He replaces Benjie Cherniak, who had served as president of Don Best Sports for the past 12 years.

Saville joins Scientific Games from NZ TAB, where he held the position of general manager for betting for over six years. Prior to that, he was head of product at Australian sportsbook operator Tom Waterhouse.

“Firstly, I would like to extend my extreme appreciation to Benjie for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook at SG Digital. “We’re excited to unveil the arrival of Glen, who will prove to be an invaluable asset in our ambitions to drive forward our global trading service.

“With a background of working for major sportsbooks, his operator experience will undoubtedly sharpen our business delivery to a new level that will hugely benefit our global customer network. I’m delighted to welcome Glen to the team and begin 2021 in such a positive manner.”

Saville said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to have joined Scientific Games and look forward to the exciting task ahead. Having worked closely with the company and the OpenSports ecosystem at NZRB, I’m fully aware of the leading sports betting solutions that we offer.

“In the months ahead, I’m keen to introduce new ways of elevating our trading capabilities to ensure that our customers receive the best possible service.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed at $44.66 per share in New York Friday, with the market closed on Monday.